Facts About Painter Whose Birth Anniversary is Observed as World Bipolar Day

One of the most influential and famous artists of his time and for years to follow, Vincent van Gogh is popularly remembered for his creation, The Starry Night. While his painting may have inspired people in many ways, not many know the fact that the piece was created when Van Gogh suffered from Bipolar Disorder. Born on March 30, 1853 in the village of Groot-Zundert in Holland, van Gogh left this world at an early age of 37 years.

As we remember him on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as World Bipolar Day, here is a look at some of the facts about the painter.