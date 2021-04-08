Facts About Indian Soldier Who Rose against British Army

Freedom fighter Mangal Pandey needs no introduction as his contributions in India’s independence are remembered with pride till date. He was a fearless fighter and is known to have kept India before everything else till his last breath. He was born on July 19, 1827 in India’s Akbarpur and died on April 8, 1857. Pandey is also known for spreading the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, also known as the first war of Indian Independence, across the length and breadth of the country.

On his death anniversary, the Ministry of Culture has shared a video in which they have covered his life journey. The clip starts with his birth date to his life struggle and death. He was one of the very few freedom fighters who had the courage to disobey the British officers and fight for justice.

164 years after his death, he is still remembered as a brave Indian who raged a war against the British, in a move to make India independent. Here is a look at some facts about the legendary freedom fighter: