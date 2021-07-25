Faced Several Challenges from Day 1, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Ahead of Possible Exit

Amid the speculation of possible exit, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the first day since he became the Chief Minister, but added that he is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore in Shivamogga, the Chief Minister said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development, Times of India reported.

“I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it,” he reportedly said.

Recounting his term as the Chief Minister, CM Yediyurappa said that his journey was full of hurdles.

“From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives,” he said. Now once again there is a flood like situation, he added.

He also said that he is satisfied that despite all the challenges, he has been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position.

Yediyurappa indicated that Monday might be his last day in office as Karnataka CM and said that based on the instructions of the central leaders, he will begin “his work” from July 26. The BJP government under his leadership in the state also completes two years in office on July 26.

However, the party has not made any formal announcement in this regard and it is expected to be made in the next couple of days. According to sources, the central leadership of the BJP has shortlisted a dozen names with the next assembly polls in 2023 in mind.

However, the Karnataka CM is getting support from the opposition and religious leaders as well. Leaders and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, have declared support to Yediyurappa and have urged for his continuation as the chief minister.

