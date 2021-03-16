Facebook signs deal with Murdoch’s News Corp Australia after media law

The three-year partnership was announced on Monday. It will allow content from much of Rupert Murdoch’s local media empire, including The Australian newspaper, to be featured on Facebook News — a section of the platform that curates coverage from selected publishers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement adds to a stream of new partnerships News Corp has signed in Australia in recent weeks.

Facebook FB News Corp NWS Sky News Australia, a broadcaster owned by a local News Corp subsidiary, has struck a separate deal with, which “builds on an existing arrangement,”said in a statement Monday.

Google GOOGL Last month, the conglomerate — which includes much of Australian media and some UK outlets, as well as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post in the United States — also unveiled an agreement with

