EXCLUSIVE: Tokyo Olympics: Feels great to be at the top with legends like Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, says Lovlina Borgohain | Tokyo Olympics News

NEW DELHI: Thanks to her bronze medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics , boxer Lovlina Borgohain has become a household name now in the country.In her village of Barpathar in Golaghat district of Assam , people are eagerly waiting for their daughter to come back home to give her a grand welcome. After all, she is the first Olympic medallist from Assam.

Lovlina, who is expecting a grand welcome from her family and village neighbours, became just the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.

The 23 year old Lovlina suffered a 0-5 loss against the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semis and bowed out of the Games, winning a bronze medal. Before Lovlina, Vijender Singh won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Mary Kom bagged a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determinati… https://t.co/1AifzT7CBo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1628057631000

An elated Lovlina spoke to TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview and talked about her incredible feat, her conversations with boxing ace Mary Kom, her 2024 Paris dreams and more.

Many congratulations to you for an incredible feat. How does it feel to be named alongside Mary and Vijender now?

It feels really great that our nation puts me right at the top with legends like Mary and Vijender. However, I have a long way to go and have a lot to learn. They are both national heroes with outstanding performances, not only at the Olympics, but in events throughout their careers for the country. I am delighted and honoured that my years of dedication towards the sport finally resulted in an Olympic medal.

What went wrong in the semis? What was the plan?

It was a tough fight but I gave my 100%. My plan was to attack, but I wasn’t able to execute my plans well. The strategy for this fight was a bit different from the previous flight.

My Heartiest Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for winning bronze medal for India at Tokyo Olympic 2020.… https://t.co/S0gxLqxedI — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) 1628069869000

Did you get any message from Mary Kom or Vijender Singh after the medal win?

Yes, Mary didi met me after the bout and she encouraged me to do well in the future. Though it was a brief meeting, her talk was quite motivating for me.

You took a break from preparations when your mother underwent a kidney transplant, later the coaching staff got infected in the training centre when the 2nd wave of Covid-19 hit the country. How difficult was it for you to train at that time? How did you motivate yourself?

Absolutely, it wasn’t easy to cope with what was happening during that period. But my mother’s words kept me motivated. She told me to come back from Tokyo with a medal and I did that. I am so happy. My family is very happy and eager to welcome me. My coaches have helped me through all the tough times.

What was the first reaction of your parents when they saw you win the medal? How are they planning to welcome you home? Did you tell them to prepare some special dishes for you?

They were over the moon after hearing the news of my medal and I hope to get a grand welcome from them. I haven’t told them anything yet, but I’m aware that many dishes would be made for my homecoming, so I am quite excited about that.

What next for Lovlina?

As of now, I will head back home and will try to spend as much time with my family and loved ones as possible.

Tokyo is done. Fair to say you have made mental plans for the Paris Olympics in 2024?

I’m currently 23 right now, and there are many events in the run up to the Paris Olympics. I’m fully confident about my participation in the Paris Olympics and hopefully I will be able to change the colour of the medal, from bronze to gold.

Do you think your medal will motivate youngsters to take up boxing as a career?

I hope my performance has motivated young boys and girls to take up this sport as a career across the country, especially in Assam. In a sport like boxing, athletes need encouragement from an early age. Hopefully, there will also be an improvement in overall coaching and infrastructure.