Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages | Cricket News

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq , a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism, admitted Thursday he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a teenager.The Times newspaper uncovered messages sent to former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player Ateeq Javid , in which Rafiq is seen to make disparaging comments about an unnamed Jewish person.Rafiq, tweeting about those remarks on Thursday, said: “I have gone back to check my account and it is me — I have absolutely no excuses.“I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence,” the 30-year-old Pakistan-born cricketer added.“I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this.”Rafiq, a Muslim, was widely praised for giving a disturbing account of the racism he suffered while playing for Yorkshire to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.The former off-spinner, whose case has led to further revelations at other county clubs, later said he expected the “floodgates” to open in a crisis that threatens to engulf English cricket.