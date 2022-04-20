Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Police Reaches his Ghaziabad Residence 

Claiming that a team of Punjab Police officials visited his Ghaziabad residence, Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday, in a tweet, gave a warning to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Stating that the Punjab CM was once inducted to the AAP by him, Kumar Vishwas warned Bhagwant Mann over giving “Punjab’s power to the person sitting in Delhi”.

“Take my warning Bhagwant Mann, once inducted to the AAP by me, you are now giving Punjab’s power to the person sitting in Delhi. One day, he will betray you and Punjab. The country should remember my warning,” Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

“Hear the sound of time and rest assured,” Vishwas said in another tweet.

समय की आहटें सुनिए और निश्चित रहिए❤️🙏

“जौं मैं राम त कुल सहित कहिहि दसानन आइ॥”

🇮🇳💪🏼👍 https://t.co/UD4aeLYSU4 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Responding to Vishwas’s tweet, AAP leader Naresh Balyan took a dig at him, asking him why he was “scared”. “Police are only asking for proof of what you had said before elections. Give them the evidence and end the matter,” he tweeted.

Before the Punjab elections, Kumar Vishwas’s comments, which were allegedly on Kejriwal, had sparked a massive controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had shared a video of Kumar Vishwas making serious allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

