Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrates International Epilepsy Day

Staff Reporter :: Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrated International Epilepsy day at the Neurology Department on 8th February 2021, attended by consultants of Neurology and other Departments, as well as senior management of the hospital, with Dr. Sanjay K. Pathare, Director, Medical Services addressing the meeting as the chief guest. Dr. Alim Akhtar Bhuiyan, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Epilepsy Specialist, highlighted on different aspects on epilepsy, followed by Dr. Khandker Mahbubar Rahman, Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Neurology and Dr. Sandip Kumar Dash, Senior Consultant, Neurology of Evercare Hospital Dhaka. Dr. Arif Mahmud, Senior General Manager of Medical Services finished the program with a vote of thanks.

There are more than 40 varieties of epilepsy affecting 65 million people worldwide and 80% of patients live in low-middle and under- developed countries. There are many myths surrounding epilepsy especially in those under-developed countries; diagnostic dilemmas also occur when it comes to epilepsy as it mimics several other medical conditions. Nearly 70 % of patients with epilepsy can be controlled with single or multiple anti-epileptic drugs.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka possesses all the necessary outpatient and inpatient –based diagnostic and treatment facilities for medically responsive epilepsy patients; with a full-fledged Epilepsy Clinic and EEG monitoring to start soon at the Hospital. Evercare also promotes periodic patient awareness programs on this disease.

This celebration was another step by Evercare to promote awareness of epilepsy and its affects to help serve the people of Bangladesh. Evercare Hospital Dhaka is the only JCI accredited Hospital in Bangladesh with international-standard healthcare. It is a part of Evercare Group, present in over 25 cities, with 29 hospitals, 16 clinics and 57 diagnostic centers across 2 continents, in their mission to transform healthcare in emerging markets.