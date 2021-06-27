Euro 2020: Knockouts schedule, Teams and Points Table | Football News

The Euro 2020 group stage is over and the knockouts began on Saturday, June 26.
Here is the schedule/results of the Round-of-16 matches:

ROUND OF 16

MATCH DATE TIME (IST) VENUE RESULT
Wales vs Denmark June 26 9:30 PM Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam Denmark won 4-0
Italy vs Austria June 27 12:30 AM Wembley Stadium, London Italy won 2-1
Netherland vs Czech Republic June 27 9:30 PM Puskás Aréna, Budapest Czech Republic won 2-0
Belgium vs Portugal June 28 12:30 AM La Cartuja Stadium, Seville
Croatia vs Spain June 28 9:30 PM Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
France vs Switzerland June 29 12:30 AM National Arena, Bucharest
England vs Germany June 29 9:30 PM Wembley Stadium, London
Sweden vs Ukraine June 30 12:30 AM Hampden Park, Glasgow





