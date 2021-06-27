Euro 2020: Knockouts schedule, Teams and Points Table | Football News

The Euro 2020 group stage is over and the knockouts began on Saturday, June 26.
Here is the schedule/results of the Round-of-16 matches:
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Wales vs Denmark
|June 26
|9:30 PM
|Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam
|Denmark won 4-0
|Italy vs Austria
|June 27
|12:30 AM
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Italy won 2-1
|Netherland vs Czech Republic
|June 27
|9:30 PM
|Puskás Aréna, Budapest
|Czech Republic won 2-0
|Belgium vs Portugal
|June 28
|12:30 AM
|La Cartuja Stadium, Seville
|Croatia vs Spain
|June 28
|9:30 PM
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|France vs Switzerland
|June 29
|12:30 AM
|National Arena, Bucharest
|England vs Germany
|June 29
|9:30 PM
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Sweden vs Ukraine
|June 30
|12:30 AM
|Hampden Park, Glasgow