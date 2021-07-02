EURO 2020: Full quarterfinal schedule, timings in IST, venues | Football News

NEW DELHI: After an exciting and nail-biting round of 16 stage, Euro 2020 has entered its quarterfinal stage.
The first quarterfinal will be played between Switzerland and Spain on July 2 at 9:30 pm (IST). The first quarter-final will be followed by Belgium vs Italy (second QF), Czech Republic vs Denmark (third QF) and Ukraine vs England (fourth QF).
Quarterfinals schedule:

MATCH NO. FIXTURE/RESULT VENUE DATE TIME (IST)
Quarterfinal 1 Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties Krestovskey Stadium, St. Petersburg July 2 9.30 pm
Quarterfinal 2 Italy beat Belgium 2-1 Allianz Arena, Munich July 3 12.30 am
Quarterfinal 3 Czech Republic vs Denmark Olympic Stadium, Baku July 3 9.30 pm
Quarterfinal 4 Ukraine vs England Stadio Olimpico, Rome July 4 12.30 am

Semifinals schedule:

MATCH NO. FIXTURE VENUE DATE TIME (IST)
Semifinal 1 Italy vs Spain Wembley, London July 7 12.30 am
Semifinal 2 Winner, QF 4 vs Winner QF 3 Wembley, London July 8 12.30 am

FINAL schedule:

MATCH NO. FIXTURE VENUE DATE TIME (IST)
FINAL Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Wembley, London July 12 12.30 am





