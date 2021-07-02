EURO 2020: Full quarterfinal schedule, timings in IST, venues | Football News

NEW DELHI: After an exciting and nail-biting round of 16 stage, Euro 2020 has entered its quarterfinal stage.
The first quarterfinal will be played between Switzerland and Spain on July 2 at 9:30 pm (IST). The first quarter-final will be followed by Belgium vs Italy (second QF), Czech Republic vs Denmark (third QF) and Ukraine vs England (fourth QF).
Quarterfinals schedule:
The first quarterfinal will be played between Switzerland and Spain on July 2 at 9:30 pm (IST). The first quarter-final will be followed by Belgium vs Italy (second QF), Czech Republic vs Denmark (third QF) and Ukraine vs England (fourth QF).
Quarterfinals schedule:
|MATCH NO.
|FIXTURE/RESULT
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME (IST)
|Quarterfinal 1
|Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties
|Krestovskey Stadium, St. Petersburg
|July 2
|9.30 pm
|Quarterfinal 2
|Italy beat Belgium 2-1
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|July 3
|12.30 am
|Quarterfinal 3
|Czech Republic vs Denmark
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|July 3
|9.30 pm
|Quarterfinal 4
|Ukraine vs England
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|July 4
|12.30 am
Semifinals schedule:
|MATCH NO.
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME (IST)
|Semifinal 1
|Italy vs Spain
|Wembley, London
|July 7
|12.30 am
|Semifinal 2
|Winner, QF 4 vs Winner QF 3
|Wembley, London
|July 8
|12.30 am
FINAL schedule:
|MATCH NO.
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME (IST)
|FINAL
|Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|Wembley, London
|July 12
|12.30 am