Eternals Actor Kumail Nanjiani Became ‘Obsessed’ with His Weight, Says ‘It’s Not Great’

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani has worked out relentlessly as he prepared for his role in the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’, and he says that the focus on his weight ultimately became unhealthy for him.

Nanjiani told Vulture: “I’ll tell you, man, it’s very easy to get obsessed with that number on the scale. It’s a tough thing. It’s deceiving. You become obsessed with it. I certainly have, and for me, it’s not great to weigh myself every day. I could tell you what I weigh today.”

A photo of Nanjiani’s ripped physique went viral in 2019, and he confessed that his appearance became “too important” to him at one stage.

The actor said: “The way I look has been way too important to me, and so to hear a bunch of people reaffirming my own darkest thoughts about myself was very difficult.”

Nanjiani recently said that he feels “less and less comfortable” talking about his body.

He hasn’t enjoyed the scrutiny that’s come his way over recent years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Nanjiani said: “I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body, and it’s become less and less and less comfortable.”

The ‘Sillicon Valley’ actor thought that gaining muscle would improve his career prospects and create new “opportunities” within the acting industry.

He said: “I wanted different types of opportunities. I wanted the industry to see me differently. With brown people, there are very specific roles that we used to get. Either we’re terrified or we’re causing terror. Those are the only two options we had. Either I’m fixing your computer, or I’m, like, planning something at the stock exchange.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.