Essential Decor Items for Christmas

Special occasions are a great time for decorating our homes. Christmas is no exception. Since childhood, we get accustomed to seeing our homes decorated with ribbons, wreaths, garlands and a Christmas tree. Suggested below are some home decor items to light up our Christmas spirits.

1. The Christmas tree

A Christmas tree is essential while preparing to decorate our homes for the December 25 celebrations. It can be a real tree or a synthetic one, provided we don’t dump the latter outside and contribute to environmental pollution. Christmas trees, decorated with wreaths, ribbons and baubles, are one of the most recognisable symbols in the world. It is said to be a symbol for spring, life and fertility.

2. Candles and lanterns

Candles are a great decorative item for Christmas, especially colourful ones. There is a great significance to the use of candles as it represents the Star of Bethlehem in Christianity. The star had guided the three wise Magi to the newborn Jesus. By extension, candles also become a symbol of Jesus Christ himself, who fought against the darkness of the world.

Lanterns serve a similar purpose in Christmas decorations and also represent the Star of Bethlehem. They can be traditional metal lanterns or ones made from paper featuring intricate and beautiful designs.

3 Wreaths

Wreaths which contain flowers and evergreen leaves are representative of the cyclical nature of existence and its endlessness. The eternal nature of life represented by the wreaths is also a symbol of Jesus Christ and his immortal essence. They are a staple decorative item in Christmas and on other family-oriented occasions as well.

4 Nativity figurines

Figurines of Jesus as a child, Mary and Joseph, the three Magi, Santa Claus and his eight reindeers, are essential items for Christmas celebrations. They are key pieces of one of the greatest stories ever told across the world. Children are drawn to miniature figures which help expand their imagination. They treat them as personalities and their interactions with them help in building social skills. The animal figurines in the nativity set also help children learn about other creatures and encourages compassion.