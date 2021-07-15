Esha Gupta’s Stunning Mirror Selfie Leaves Fans Speechless

When it comes to stunning pictures, Esha Gupta can never disappoint. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2, always sets the temperature soaring with her stunning photoshoots. It’s been two months since she flew to the gorgeous country of Spain. Her Spanish album is filled with enviable looks and she looks ultra-glam to say the least.

This time she decided to click a mirror selfie, which she later posted on her official Instagram handle. We all know that she is a pro when it comes to rocking the bikinis and the latest post proves just that. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and captured the photo in a bathroom. She wore a grey bikini top and paired it with a black tie-string bottoms. Esha layered it with a crisp oversized shirt which came in pure white shade. She skipped on elaborate accessories and just wore a delicate necklace and chunky earrings. She rounded off her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Esha normally takes the minimal route when it comes to the caption. She just wrote,”SPF.” Looks like the diva got her Sun Protection Factor in place before she headed for the beach. Her gorgeous selfie garnered a comment from Shibani Dandekar who said, “Whoa”

Esha has been regularly updating her social media page with postcards from her time in Europe. According to The Times Of India, the actress will play an important part in an upcoming project. She has started dubbing for the same. As per a source closer to her, the assignment she is working on cannot be revealed at the moment but will be one of her major works so far.

While speaking to the portal, Esha said, “I’ve been in Spain for sometime and waiting for shoots to resume depending on the ongoing situation, but I’ve been missing being on sets and being at work a lot. I started dubbing for this project which we had shot pre second wave lockdown(sic.)”

Esha was last seen in RejectX and One Day: Justice Delivered. Up next, she has Tipsy and Desi Magic lined up.

