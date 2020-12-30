Esha Gupta’s Bare Back Pic is Too Hot to Handle

Esha Gupta has bid farewell to the year gone by with a sultry pic on social media. She posed an out-of-bed pic from her bedroom and is seen posing bare back in the click. Fans can’t handle the heat of the moment as the image goes viral.

She captioned her post, “We made it through December…Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight 🌚 #bye2020 (sic).”

Esha sports messy hair do in the snap and even shows of the tattoo on the right shoulder.

A couple of weeks earlier, Esha had shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt. The actress post had sent internet into a tizzy.

In the image, she is seen taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. She sports purple boy-shorts paired with a T-shirt rolled up to showcase her toned abs.

She captioned the image with a basket emoji.

In November, Esha and Mallika Sherawat opened up on the importance of veganism, and the need to spread awareness regarding a plant-based diet rather than kill animals for food.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2.

(With IANS inputs)