ESDO’s Zero Waste Initiative for Building a Waste Free Bangladesh

Desk news:: Adopting zero waste lifestyle is the best tool to tackle improper waste management and reduction of the climate change impacts. As the concept of zero waste is new in Bangladesh, informing community on that idea is very crucial. Hence, public awareness and community participation are most important at this point. Experts, policy makers and journalists emphasize this issue as one of the national focus.

As part of zero waste community building initiative Environment and Social Development Organization-ESDO has been organizing series of events to familiarize the zero-waste concept among community people, journalists, policy makers and other stakeholders.

Recently, ESDO organized two community consultations – one at RCCI Pilot School and College, Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) on 13th February and another at Betgari High School, Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur on 14th February. Through this consultation, the local community people were made aware of the proper waste management so that they can build a waste-free community.

Moreover, on 16th February, ESDO held a media orientation at RDRS, Rangpur for journalist so that they can properly report on environmental issues related to waste.

Md. Nazrul Isalm, urban planner, RpCC, guest of community consultation at RCCI Pilot School and College said “City corporation authority will help implement this waste management system in all other wards of RpCC if ESDO can successfully implement the running project”.

Shahadat Hossain, a senior citizen of ward no. 25, RpCC said “we should demonstrate the waste segregation process to groups of people and train them to produce organic fertilizer from organic waste”.

On 14th February’s Community Consultation President of school committee of Betgari High School Md. Enamul Haque said “We need to keep organic waste after segregation and dump inorganic waste in a fixed place. It is so important to protect our environment. Besides, using the fertilizers will improve our economic condition”.

“Wealth is hidden within our discarded waste” said chairman of Betgari union parisad Engineer Md. Kamruzzaman Pramanik. Besides, he expressed his will to be involved in the project personally”.

Dr. Shahriar Hossain, Secretary-General of ESDO moderated the open discussion session where he answered the queries of the participants of both the consultations. Dr. Shahriar said “wastes are waste when mixed together but can be turned to wealth if segregated at source”.

Participating community members expressed their support and commitment to building a zero-waste community for a better future. Journalists participated enthusiastically in the media orientation and capacity building workshop. They actively participated in all the tasks during the event. Freedom fighter and senior journalist Sadrul Alam Dulu said “ESDO’s initiative to manage waste properly would also inspire journalists to spread the news of turning waste to wealth through proper waste management”

Mr. Golam Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rangpur District was present as the chief guest of the ending session of the media orientation and distributed the certificates among the participants.

Executive Director of ESDO, Siddika Sultana said “We will be able to solve a lot of waste management related problems if we can turn our waste into wealth. Production of organic fertilizer from wastes will meet up the huge demand of fertilizer of our agrarian country. Journalist have a great responsibility to execute to build a waste free Bangladesh by reaching people through their writings”.

ESDO is implementing this project in association with the Dhaka North City Corporation, Rangpur City Corporation, Department of Environment, GAIA and PSF,