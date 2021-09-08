Erica Fernandes Says She Thought News of Actor’s Demise Was a ‘Hoax’

The entire industry is mourning the untimely loss of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 02. Like many who could not believe the news, TV star Erica Fernandes thought that it was a hoax. Though Erica did not know Sidharth personally, she was in a state of shock on learning about the incident. In the latest interview, Erica shared that she was on a shoot when the news surfaced, therefore, the actor asked people on the set to verify it. “It was tough to digest in the beginning. My heart goes out to those who loved Sidharth. May God give them enough power to bear the loss,” she said.

Erica, who reprised her role as Dr. Sonakshi in the third edition of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, recently wrapped her shoot in Siliguri. In the middle of her busy schedule, she visited Kolkata for an event and there is no doubt that the actress enjoys going back to her city. While speaking to Times of India about her shooting in Siliguri, Erica called it a “refreshing change” for the entire cast and crew. Referring to the lockdown which locked everyone in their houses, she said that shooting in greenery and fresh air was altogether a different experience for the team.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw life off track and many businesses were shut. The entertainment industry also suffered losses. On the lockdown, Erica said that she always tries to see the brighter side of any situation. “Now that the pandemic is a bit under control, and we’ve all started working, let us focus on the future,” she said. The actor pointed that due to the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, people have learned to live and deal with the crisis.

After two successful runs of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica essayed a promising role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

