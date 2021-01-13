Enjoy the Festival with These Lip-smacking Dishes

The year 2021 has arrived and the first few festivals of the year, Lohri and Makar Sankranti, are also approaching. While Lohri is mostly celebrated in Punjab, Makar Sankranti is marked in most parts of north India. The day marks the entry of Sun into ‘Makara Rashi’ (Capricorn), which symbolises the end of winter and the beginning of longer and slightly warmer days.

The festival is celebrated a day after Lohri i.e. on January 14 with great pomp and show. People celebrate this day by worshipping Lord Sun and flying kites. Relishing til-gur is an important ritual of this festival. The festival Makar Sankranti is also about some tasty dishes. Here, read all the details related to Makar Sankranti 2021.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Shubh Muhurat:

The Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will be marked from 08:30 AM on January 14 to 05:45 PM the same day, for a duration of 09 Hours 15 Mins, while the Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala muhurat will begin at 08:30 AM on Thursday and end at 10:15 AM, after a duration of 01 Hour 45 Mins. The tithi of Makar Sankranti begins at 08:30 AM on January 14.

Try these famous delicacies from different parts of India prepared on Makar Sankranti

Dahi Chura Gur: This dish is an iconic food item from Bihar which includes yogurt, flattened rice flakes or chivda and jaggery. It is a tradition to have this dish on the day of Makar Sankranti. People also have this with chivda lai and til ka lai.

Khichdi: Khichdi is prepared with rice, pulses, ghee, vegetables, and dry fruits. It is one of the most popular and loved dishes on Makar Sankranti. It is mainly prepared for lunch in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The dish is served with mixed vegetables, papad, chutney, dahi, and achar.

Til Laddoo: Til laddoos are the highlight of Maar Sankranti as it’s a tradition to have them on the festival. This is made up of sesame seeds, peanuts, and jaggery. The desert provides warmth during the winter.

Til Chikki: Another desert on the list is til chikki which is mainly prepared in Haryana. It is also made using sesame seeds and jaggery.

Jaggery Rice: Jaggery rice, also known as rasiyao, is a variation of kheer. It is dark in colour as it is prepared using milk, rice, jaggery, and roasted dry fruits.