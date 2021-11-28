‘Enjoy Antim But Please Avoid This’

Salman Khan lights up theatre screens. But as ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ was released, some of Salman fans took it too far when they literally tried to put the screen on fire by bursting firecrackers inside a theatre. However, the actor is not happy with this gesture of his fans. Taking to social media, Salman on Saturday requested fans not to burn crackers inside theatres.

Sharing a video of the incident, where fans can be seen burning crackers at ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening, on his Instagram account, Salman wrote, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans… thank you.” (sic)

It may be noted that 24 years ago, halfway through the screening of Hindi film ‘Border,’ a major fire broke out in Uphaar Cinema, situated in Green Park area in New Delhi. Fifty-nine people had died of asphyxia, while over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

Meanwhile, Antim: The Final Truth, headlined by Salman and Aayush Sharma, opened to decent reviews on Friday. The action-packed drama stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and the Dabangg actor as an upright police officer. The film’s trailer also teased a major face-off between both the actors who were seen shirtless during the ultimate fight sequence.

Antim, a remake of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

While talking about his character in Antim, Salman told us, “I realise that I have played a cop several times but I really loved this subject. Initially, I was in two minds whether or not I should do it, but the idea was stuck in my head. And, I was told it was a small role but I refused to accept it. I was working on the script with Mahesh (Manjrekar) and I knew what we were making. We have only picked up the basic plot from the original. The screenplay has been changed and it is a different film altogether. It is lavishly mounted while the original was made on a limited budget.”

