English language Club at Titumir College officially approved

Md Golam sarwar::The English Language Club received official approval from the Government Titumir College in the capital affiliated of Dhaka University.

The club was established, (on 13th March 2021) with the signature of the vice-principal and with the recommend of the principal of the Govt Titumir College.

Mentioned, first we got the approval with the signature of the Chairman of the English Department. Mr. A K M Bazlur Rahman sir (Advisor Assistance professor of English at Govt Titumir College and Mr. AL Mamun Russell sir (assistant professor of English at Govt Titumir College) were present with us then and played a leading role in getting approval. Our honorable teachers’ (Department of English) they have highly appreciated and helped us to run this organization. We are really grateful to our honorable teachers.

However, this language club was established on 10th march 2019 but it was unofficial when we started our journey with a motto” Start your journey of learning ” to make a platform where everybody can practice English. Once there were a group of students united one another who had the same dream and purpose to build such a platform where every student can learn English practically. According to the dream and purpose, the group of students have been cherishing and working to establish the platform.

Alhamdulillah, we are really glad to say something about our newborn organization. It is equipped with the facilities of modern club along with a renewed skill.

This club is started with a great moto “make your English better than before”. The ElC committee members said that The ELC confident organization will be shared commitment to vision, mission and future Plan that is both inspiring and motivating moreover this perspective and energy to learn and encouraging participation. The ELC will be improving your learning ability, crating centers of excellence, transparent environment of ongoing knowledge sharing, networking, collaboration and team learning. We believe that teamwork accomplishes the dream work.

The language club of Govt Titumir College is run by the department of English. The club aims at developing English proficiency with a special focus on the four basic skills (i.e., reading, writing, listening, and speaking) through different language activities. The English Department of this college is accelerating its promotion to elevate the quality of English language and at the same time make it more interesting and meaningful to the students.