Emraan Hashmi’s Film ‘Harami’ in Busan Film Festival’s Prestigious Main Competition

Emraan Hashmi starrer Indo-American production feature film titled Harami has been officially selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. Written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, Harami happens to be the only Indian film out of the 10 films from 9 countries selected for this year’s main competition.

“As a filmmaker, I’m truly elated that Harami has been invited to be a part of Busan Festival’s main competition section. Korea is the epicenter of the filmmaking universe right now, so it’s an immense honor to be a part of their celebration of cinema this year”, said Shyam Madiraju.

With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, Harami was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road.

Madiraju reveals that the most endearing and cherishing part was working with all the actors in the film, but Hashmi’s role of ‘Sagar Bhai’ a former English teacher turned gang lord was a true challenge for both.

“Having never worked in Bollywood or with Emraan before, all my concerns disappeared when I saw how collaborative and detailed Emraan, a true director’s actor, was with his preparation for the role. We discussed in great detail over numerous reading sessions and rehearsals, the smallest elements of his character, like his gait, his diction, his style of speaking, the choice of English over Hindi, and his unique look that we created for him”, he added.

For Emraan Hashmi, the script was the real attraction. ” Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience”, said the actor.

Producer Pravesh Singh Rajput expresses that the film, besides being bold and artistic in nature, has a very modern style of film making.

“It is also a very timely film for the youth of India as they are increasingly voicing their displeasure with status quo in the film industry and the nation. I am proud that we are premiering at Busan and I am even more proud to have helped bring Shyam Madiraju’s vision to the screen”, he added.

Executive Producer Paul Feig also congratulated the team on their success and praised the cast comprising of newcomers.

He said, “between the cast of amazing young newcomers and the deep talents of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, the film is affectingly performed and a total crowdpleaser. Its ultimately uplifting message is exactly what is needed in these troubled times, and Shyam Madiraju’s masterful balance of heart, emotion and tension powers the film forward skillfully”.