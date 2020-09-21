Emmys 2020 was Lit on Fashion Front, Here are Most Stylish Moments from the Virtual Celebration This Year

It’s time for Emmys! However, the celebration will be marked virtually this year. However, the virtual telecast in no way means that our favourite TV and film personalities have to compromise on style. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 20 in Los Angeles. Many renowned personalities brought their A-game and turned heads during this one-of-a-kind award nights in the pandemic era.

Zendaya

Zendaya was one of the most talked-about divas at the ceremony. The stunner hogged the limelight with a polka-dot-and-crystal-embellished custom gown. She also became the youngest actress ever to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Yara Shahidi

It will take a while for the magic created by Yara to settle in. Yara appeared for the night in a custom and feathered ensemble. She made a point with her unmissable bold hairdo.

Cynthia

Cynthia Erivo was the best dressed star off-the-record. Cynthia, who played Holly Gibney on The Outsider, wore an ethereal slime-green-and-purple mini number. Her hair and oh-so-wow jewellery and charms were nothing but an icing on the cake.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross was such a sport to don a gold halter gown for an at-home ceremony. She lit up the unaccompanied red carpet dress with vintage jewellery and a matching gold face mask. Take a bow, Tracee!

Reese Witherspoon

An LBD did no harm ever. The gorgeous diva channelled her old Hollywood charm in a little black dress that came with black ribbons on the shoulders and bold, red lip. Side part hair and statement ring on that finger, Reese took a short commute to the eve to her advantage. Cheers!

Billy Porter

A must feature when it comes to showtime and head turners during a ceremony. Never to shy with experiments, Billy made history with virtual Emmys look this year. He amazed in a classic, white gown, which is perfectly fitting to 2020 and everything else.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston never fails to impress and the 2020 Emmys are no different. Minimal in the fashion department, Jennifer appeared “on-stage” in the humblest of black slip dresses, accessorised with more and more diamonds.

Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph

The look you have been waiting for. Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph along with their two furry friends looked absolutely marvellous in custom pajamas. A look to keep in the book.

Annie Murphy

She won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek. Annie’s was at the Schitt’s Creek’s private Emmys party in a straight-off-the-runway look which she paired with a necklace and a mask that colour coordinated with her outfit.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil was few of them who stuck solid to the dress code — “come as you are, but make an effort!” She remembered that she has to send at–home kind of vibes after all and wore a casual pajama set. Jamil however did not forget that she was attending Emmys so she paired her outfit with a rainbow sequin dressing gown.

This year, the Emmy gala was a low-key affair due to the virus crisis, with most winners dialling in to make their acceptance speeches from home. Not on the fashion front though!