Emilia Clarke Sparks Dating Rumours with ‘Crown’ Actor Matt Smith Post Dinner Date

Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke, best known for her portrayal of exiled princess-turned-queen Daenerys Targaryen in popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, is making headlines for her new romantic interest.

The actress was spotted with Matt Smith exiting a popular restaurant in London on September 11 evening. The duo was supposedly enjoying a low-key dinner on a night out. In the pictures taken by paparazzi, they were seen all smiles sharing a laugh as they were spotted on a quite romantic stroll.

The pair, who seemed comfortable in each other’s company, have sparked romance rumours since the outing. For their night out, the 33-year-old actress opted for a pair of white flared trousers which she teamed with a black jacket. Looking chic and pretty, she donned a pair of stylish brown suede boots.

On the other hand, Matt sported a grey bomber jacket over a plain white T-shirt. The 37-year-old star looked cool in black jeans and matching shoes.

Emilia and Matt have co-starred in the 2015 action blockbuster Terminator: Genisys.

Emilia dated writer and director Charlie McDowell in 2018, but is known to have split later. McDowell has been seeing actress Lily Collins currently. Emilia also dated Family Guy Seth MacFarlane earlier and was also rumoured to be in a relationship with James Franco in 2013.

Matt, who is popular for his role of Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown, was linked to his co-star Claire Foy last year. He broke up with his girlfriend of five years Lily James a few months ago and dated model Daisy Lowe for a while.

Emilia was set to essay the ingenue Nina in her West End production of Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt has the upcoming Marvel’s Morbius and Edgar Wright’s psychological horror Last Night in Soho to look forward to.