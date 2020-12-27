Embark on the Journey to a Healthy Heart With These Medicinal Spices

Indian cuisine is known for its myriad spices but are you aware of the magical and therapeutic effect that they possess? Since ancient times, spices have played a pivotal role in our meals. Derived from a plant root, bud or seed, spices have always had surprising medicinal benefits; other than enhancing flavours.

Well, we present to you a list of spices that will boost heart health when incorporated in your daily meal plan.

Mustard

Mustard seeds being super-rich in MUFA, keeps the LDL cholesterol at bay, and facilitates blood circulation. Hence, eating food cooked in mustard oil would be beneficial for coronary heart.

Cinnamon

It is a power-packed magical brown spice that comes with anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory properties. Also, being rich in antioxidants, cinnamon is highly recommended for consumption to improve heart health. You can sprinkle over banana slices, green tea or use a cinnamon stick at the beginning of cooking to derive maximum benefits.

Cardamom

This has properties similar to cinnamon with a distinctive sweet aroma. It is filled with vitamin A, D, and rich in calcium, zinc, iron and other nutrients. Consuming cardamom is a great way to shield your heart from risks as it prevents blood clots. Its intake can be done through tea, rice, desserts as well.

Turmeric and black pepper

A golden, magical spice that is known for its wholesomeness must never be missed from your meal. To derive its therapeutic effects, it must be used in combination with black pepper. Curcumin, an antioxidant-rich constituent works to tackle high cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammations, diabetes, and also depression. Consume it with milk, or sprinkle it while cooking- and make your heart thank you for taking its good care.

Ginger

Gingerol component in ginger is packed with antioxidants, is rich in antibacterial, antipyretic, analgesic, sedative properties- that alleviate bad cholesterol. Thereby shielding one from heart ailments.

Though this is not an exhaustive list, adhering to it would certainly bring immense benefits. Enjoy great heart health by savouring the aromatic, tasty food prepared with your favourite, much-coveted spices without feeling guilty.