Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin. It soared 20%

Tesla TSLA TheCEO tweeted some Bitcoin banter Sunday, including calling bitcoin BS. He shouted out Dogecoin in a tweet saying, “One Word: Doge.”

The tweet sent shares of Dogecoin up nearly 20% and landed it on the list of trending Twitter topics. The tech billionaire even went as far as updating his Twitter bio with the title “Former CEO of Dogecoin.”

Musk’s Twitter antics come as the dominant cryptocurrency surged to all-time highs during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, bitcoin skyrocketed past the $20,000 mark — topping $24,000 — as the currency continues to grow in popularity among investors.

This isn’t the first time Musk has tweeted about Dogecoin, the bitcoin descendant.