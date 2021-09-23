Elli AvrRam Joins Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath, Film to Be Set in Future

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be back together on screen after seven years with the upcoming film Ganapath. They debuted opposite each other with the film Heropanti. Now, reports suggest that actress Elli AvrRam has joined the stellar cast. Previously names like Nora Fatehi and Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon were being speculated for the role of the second female lead.

As per the reports, Elli is expected to join the team of Ganapath by October end in the UK for the first schedule, and will have a very distinct look like her co-stars. Reports further suggest that the film will be set in the 2030s and the makers will explore the post-Covid world.

The film is reportedly a two-part franchise.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon took to social media to give a glimpse of the training session she is undertaking to prepare for the film. She took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen warming up in her gym before starting her preparations for the film. She wrote, “Prep Prep Prep..But first.. WARM UP!! 🏃‍♀️💪🏻👊🏻 I’m always a Work In Progress! 💁🏻‍♀️ #GanapathPrep #SweatSeries #LetsGetStronger👊🏻.”

According to reports, Kriti will be seen performing some amazing action scenes in the movie. Kriti is playing the character ‘Jassi’ in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elli was last seen in the 2020 film Malang.

She will also be seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris, Kannada film Butterfly, and Piano.

