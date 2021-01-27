Elizabeth Hurley Goes Topless in the Snow, See Pics

Actor-model Elizabeth Hurley is once again setting the internet ablaze with her bold and almost-topless photographs as she poses for the camera in the snow. The 55-year-old recently took to Instagram to share her pictures, in which she is seen only in a bikini bottom and an open white fur coat.

Users on the photo and video sharing platformhave appreciated Hurley’s svelte figure calling her ‘amazing’, ‘sexy’, ‘gorgeous’ as they also dropped fire and heart emojis.

In a later post, she also revealed that the stunning pictures were clicked by none other than her mother, who is 80-year-old.

She made the revelation after Piers Morgan and some other users of the platform suggested that the pictures were taken by her teenage son Damian (18). The British broadcaster also expressed his displeasure of the model’s photoshoot, calling them “thirsty” and “creepy”.

It was then that Hurley reacted and replied on Twitter that the pictures were in fact taken by her mother. Upon this discovery, social media users were impressed by her mother’s photography skills.

“Well done mum, great pics Elizabeth, amazing what a stir you caused with a couple of pics, fantastic!” said one Twitter user while another added, “I possibly love your mother even more”.

Morgan, however, did not stop there and went on to mock-apologise her for the topless pics, in his morning show according to the Independent.

Hurley, who is also a bikini designer, keeps flaunting her toned body on social media and receives much love for it. Despite being in her 50s, she is highly fit and gorgeous; something her fans really appreciate.

In earlier interviews, she has revealed that her fitness has nothing to do with going to the gym. In fact, she believes in “manual labour” to stay fit. She said that household chores like trimming the hedges or taking the stairs instead of an elevator, helps her stay fit.