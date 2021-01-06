Electric cars hit record 54% of sales in Norway as VW overtakes Tesla

Norway is using huge tax incentives to help ensure that every new passenger car and van sold in the country by the end of 2025 is a zero-emission vehicle. Record electric vehicle sales in 2020 means the country is now ahead of schedule, according to Oyvind Solberg Thorsen, CEO of the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

The market share of electric cars in Norway increased to 54% in 2020 from 42% the previous year, according to data published by OFV on Tuesday. When hybrid vehicles are included, the share of electrified vehicles hit 83% last year.

Petrol and diesel cars, which had a combined market share of 71% in 2015, now have just 17%.

Norway is the global leader in pushing polluting vehicles off the roads, and it appears to be gaining momentum, with battery electric vehicles accounting for two thirds of all sales during the month of December. Other countries are playing catch up. The United Kingdom said in November that it would ban the sale of new cars that run only on fossil fuels in 2030, five years earlier than previously planned.