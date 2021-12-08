Election of Ctg. Gym Owners Association: President Shaibal Das And General Secretary Manas Deb

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram Bureau: The full committee of Chittagong Gym Owners Association for 2022-2023 has been announced. Jamal Khan Ward Councilor Shaibal Das Sumon has been elected as the chairman of this committee and Gold Medalist Coach Manas Deb, the organizer of Chattogram Metropolitan Juba League has been elected as the general secretary.

Other members of the selected committee are Shahed, Mahmud, Jewel, Adil, U Shan, Nasimul Haque Liton, Fazle Rabbi, Rashed, Anik Munna, Shubho Biswas, Rafiqul Islam Munna, Khorshed Alam Bappa, Nazrul, Alauddin Alo, Rashed, Dillon, Naeem, Ashraf, Sumon, Rocky Sarkar, Masood Rana, Sujan Das, Bilas Sen, Raihan, Yusuf, Khaled, Rabiul, Tarun Nath, Sujan, Jahangir, Ratul, Pratik, Jahed, Pabel, Hasan Sharif, Bappi, Sabbir, Sajjad, Saju, Mizanur Rahman, Akib, Sohail Rana, Mahfuz, Osman, Mahmud, Afran, Shahadat Hossain, Reza, Md. Akbar and others.

Moreover, Shaibal Das Sumon, President of Chattogram Gym Owners Association, said that at present, the youth are aware of health and are inclined towards building health. There is no substitute for exercise to stay drug free. In addition to making the youth aware of the importance of physical fitness, a body building competition will be organized in Chittagong every year to produce world class body builders. Above all, the drug free Chattogram Gym Owners Association is constantly working for the youth.

General Secretary Manas Deb said that at present gym owners have to pay 15% tax. The gym business is a service organization but many owners can’t afford the tax burden. Therefore, he requested the Prime Minister and People’s Leader Sheikh Hasina to include the gym sector in the healthcare sector in the next budget so that it is tax free.