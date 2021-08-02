Ekta Kaul Welcomes World Breastfeeding Week With This Instagram Post

Actress Ekta Kaul kickstarted World Breastfeeding week on Sunday with an Instagram post where she was seen promoting women’s freedom to breastfeed their infants anytime, anywhere. The 34-year-old actress welcomed her first child, Ved, with her husband Sumeet Vyas in the month of May.

Kaul posted a picture where she was seen breastfeeding her son on her Instagram handle on Sunday. Wearing a red dress, Kaul was seen holding her infant son as he consumed the mother’s milk. Accompanying the picture was a caption by the actress that read, “Happy breastfeeding week everyone. Let’s protect, promote and support breast feeding if it’s your choice as a mother. And let’s support the right of women to breastfeed anywhere and at any time.”

Kaul’s followers and fellow actors from the industry commended the post as they shared their reaction in the comments section. Commenting on the post, actress Ridhiema Tiwari wrote, “what a beautiful picture.” Actress Shikha Singh Shah also posted a comment that read, “That’s beautiful.”

Breastfeeding is essential for newborn babies as it is their only essential meal for the first six months. Breastfeeding is a crucial way of providing young infants with the essential nutrients required for their initial growth and development. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends breast milk as the ideal food for infants. A mother’s milk is safe, clean and is packed with antibodies that protect the infant against many common illnesses to which they are most vulnerable.

Breastfeeding Week begins from August 1 to August 7 every year. The week commemorates the Innocenti Declaration signed in August 1990 by international government policymakers, WHO, UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) and other organisations to protect, promote and support breastfeeding. For this year, the theme for breastfeeding week is: Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.

