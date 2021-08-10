Ekta Kapoor Opens Up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in Chat With Ram Kapoor And Sakshi Tanwar

Known to entertain her audience with both dramatic and relatable content, Ekta Kapoor definitely has taken the television viewing experience several notches higher. With serials like bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Naagin, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar and Kasamh Se — she surely has proven that her projects and vision for entertainment is grand. With stars vying to work with Ekta, she surely has no dearth of scripts to choose and known names to collaborate with. But what makes her unique is her choice of stories and the way she tells them.

Recently, Ekta sat down with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar for a lighthearted chat. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar worked together in Ekta’s superhit show Bade Ache Lagte Hai. The show went on to garner mass popularity because of its portrayal of urban loneliness and how two middle-aged people find companionship and love in each others presence. The show aired for many years and was on top of the TRP game, gaining many accolades its plot and performances. The show also starred popular TV actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Chahat Khanna, Eva Grover, Jai Kalra and Tarana Raja Kapoor.

In the chat, Sakshi and Ram can be seen showing excitement about the second season of Bade Ache Lagte Hai. They were also quite curious about knowing about the lead cast. Although Ekta doesn’t divulge any details, she maintains that the lead characters will retain the characteristics of the previous season’s protagonists. If reports are anything to go by, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been roped in to play the main roles. Fans are excited about the upcoming season of their favourite show and to add fuel to this, a few days back Nakuul Mehta teased his fans with a picture in which he can be seen reading a screenplay. He even asked his fans to guess the new project he will be working on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here