Eid Mubarak Wishes, Shayari, Quotes, Status, Messages and Greetings

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The festival will be observed on Friday, May 14. On this day, wish your family friends by sharing shayaris, wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes on Whatsapp.

May Allah opens the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

May this day brings new rays of hope and an ocean of opportunities in your life. Welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts. Eid Mubarak!

Let all join our hands to thank God Almighty for this wonderful day. Eid Mubarak!

Our month-long wait is finally over with the sight of the new moon. We have been bestowed with a pious day by Allah. I hope you enjoy this day and seek Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Here’s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I wish that all your hopes and dreams are fulfilled by the blessings of Allah… Happy Eid Day 2021!

Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. I wish a wonderful Eid day you and your family. Happy Eid!

Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperous and Happiness for you and for your family. Happy Eid Ul Fitr!

Eid Shayaris

तुझ को मेरी न मुझे तेरी ख़बर जाएगी, ईद अब के भी दबे पांव गुज़र जाएगी —- क़मर बदायूंनी

उससे मिलना तो उसे ईद-मुबारक कहना, ये भी कहना कि मेरी ईद मुबारक कर दे — ज़फ़र इक़बाल

कहते हैं ईद है आज अपनी भी ईद होती, हम को अगर मयस्सर जानां की दीद होती — दिलावर अली आज़र

हम ने तुझे देखा नहीं क्या ईद मनाएं, जिसने तुझे देखा हो उसे ईद मुबारक —- ग़ुलाम भीक नैरंग

अगर हयात है देखेंगे एक दिन दीदार, कि माह-ए-ईद भी आख़िर है इन महीनों में —- मोहम्मद असदुल्लाह

