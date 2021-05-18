Eid Celebration Tomorrow, Clerics Appeal to Follow COVID-19 Protocol

Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari announces Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated on Friday, May 14 as Moon was not sighted on Wednesday. In a video message the Shahi Imam appealed people to follow Covid-19 protocols. He said: “Over four lakh people have been infected with the virus and almost 3,000 people are dying per day. There are no beds, medicines and the appropriate amount of vaccine in the hospital. I appealed to the community to offer prayers of Eid at home.”

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee on Tuesday night announced that the crescent or Shawwal moon had not been sighted. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, May 13. The festival depends on the lunar calendar and is celebrated across the world on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri.

In India, the month of Ramadan began on April 14. According to Islamic traditions, the tenth month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. The sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan confirms the arrival of Eid ul Fitr for the next day. In India Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Friday, May 14.

NO CONGREGRATIONAL PRAYERS AND GET-TOGETHERS

For the second consecutive year, there will be no congregrational prayers and get- togethers on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Muslim clerics here urging the community members to celebrate the festival at home in a simple manner.

Coordinator of Jalna’s ‘Holy Quran Centre’, Abdul Hafiz, said that one-to-one meetings and gatherings during this year’s Eid are a distant dream considering the prevailing coronavirus situation. He, however, said that people can make use of technology to connect with each other virtually.

‘CELEBRATE EID AT HOME’

Top cleric in Uttar Pradesh has also appealed people to celebrate Eid with simplicity at their respective homes. The Islamic Center of India in capital city Lucknow has issued an advisory on the same. “Eid-ul Fitr should be celebrated with simplicity. People should stay inside their homes and follow all Covid-19 protocols which have been imposed for our own safety. People are requested to abide by all guidelines,” said Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid from Farangi Mahali.

He also asked people to offer Eid prayers at home and pray for everyone’s well being. “People should not go out and meet others. They should congratulate each other through social media platforms. Only five people living in the mosque will offer Eid-ul Fitr prayers. At the same time, pray for the elimination of this disease (coronavirus) after Namaz,” he added.

FESTIVAL OF CHARITY AND GRATITUDE

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging through the country and other parts of the world, it is expected that Eid celebrations will be low-key. Eid ul Fitr is also known as a festival of charity and gratitude that brings deep spiritual awakening for its followers.

One of the five pillars of Islam is zakat that means charity and on this day followers believe in giving money, food, clothes and other items of necessity to the poor. In fact, many Muslims give Zakat before offering Eid prayers. Children also receive eidi from elders, which can be in the form of money or a gift.

The day signifies the value of togetherness, harmony and celebration of life. After a month of fasting, Eid ul Fitr also brings some hearty feast for its followers. The main dish of this festival is a sweet kheer or seviyan. Other food items include Biryani, kebabs, and nihari.

