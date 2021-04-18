Egypt train crash: At least 97 injured in derailment

More than 50 ambulances were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to rescue the injured from the train crash.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said it was still investigating the cause of the train accident that was heading from Cairo to Mansoura on Sunday.

“During the passage of train No. 949/3209 heading from Cairo to Mansoura, at 13:54, 4 cars derailed near Sandanhour station (near Toukh),” the Egyptian Railway authority said in a statement.

Most of the injuries were minor and moderate with only a few critical cases, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told a local TV station.