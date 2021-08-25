ED Summons Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Celebrities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tollywood celebrities in connection with drug trafficking and consumption case registered by Telengana Excise and Prohibition Department. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and director Puri Jagannadh among others have been summoned. Rakul has been asked to appear on September 6 and Rana on September 8 and Ravi on September 9. Puri has to appear on August 31.

Others who have been summoned include Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tarun and Tanish. Ravi’s driver has also been summoned.

“Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in in the investigation,” said an ED official.

