Eating Jaggery Every Day? These Side-effects May Compel You to Think Twice

Everybody craves something sweet after a meal. Many feel that going for natural sweet options is a great idea and one of the most consumed natural sweet foods is jaggery. However, have you ever thought about its side effects? If you have been eating jaggery without thinking about the damage it causes, here’s something you need to read right away.

Increases blood sugar level: Many gorge on jaggery as a safe sweet post a meal, but did you know that 100 grams of jaggery contains around 383 calories. So, eating it daily can simply cause a massive surge in your blood sugar.

Too much can cause parasitic infection: Jaggery is mostly manufactured in unhygienic conditions and sometimes raw ingredients are not washed properly. So, it might carry infectants and microbes. Hence, you must check properly before buying jaggery and make sure you don’t eat too much of it regularly.

Leads to food allergies: Sometimes eating too much jaggery can cause cold, nausea, stomach ache, cough, headache and vomiting, etc. We suggest you reduce the intake.

Too much consumption can increase weight: Jaggery is filled with glucose and fructose, along with fat and proteins. And therefore, eating too much jaggery every day can lead to weight gain. Think again before you eat too much of it.

Can cause constipation: A little amount of jaggery helps in increasing immunity and boosts metabolism, but too much of its consumption can lead to poor digestion and can cause constipation problems. Jaggery is warm, which can affect our digestion all the more.

