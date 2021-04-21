Eat These 5 Food Items To Boost Your Immunity

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, taking extra care of your body and its immune system has become more important than ever. While there is no sure shot guarantee that a good immune system will shield you from coronavirus, it surely will help you overcome it in case you catch the virus. So, if you are wondering about the ways you can increase your immunity in this fight, here is a list of food items that you must include in your diet to get your immunity boosted.

Antioxidant foods

Food items like berries, onion, garlic, and carrot are rich in antioxidants, and including them in your diet can help you boost your immunity. These food items are filled with a good amount of vitamins including Vit C, Vit B and Vit E. Consuming them through your diet is beneficial for your body’s immunity.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits and clementines are a rich source of Vitamin C and their regular consumption can make your immune system stronger. According to research findings, Vit C helps in the production of white blood cells.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a nutritious vegetable as it is loaded with fibre along with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and vitamin E. It also is rich in antioxidant compounds. The combination of these nutrients makes it a great food for boosting our immunity.

Ghee

Most of us have a misconception that ghee or clarified butter’s consumption will cause weight gain but contrary to that, it is one of the healthiest Indian foods. Ghee is packed with vitamin A, K, E and Omegas. It is a rich source of healthy fat and a fatty acid butyrate. This helps in maintaining the digestive health.

Fermented Food

Fermented food consumption is considered very good for the intestine’s health. Incorporating yoghurt, kefir, homemade pickles and other fermented food items in your regular diet can help you keep your stomach healthy. Consumption of these items is very helpful in common stomach woes like gas, acidity and constipation.

