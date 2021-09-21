Easy Recipe To Make Tasty And Healthy Makhana Kheer

The nine-day festival of Navratri, celebrated in the month of Ashwin as per Hindu calendar every year, is the period of patience and restraint for devotees. During these days, most of the devotees keep fast for all the 9 days. During the fasting, devotees are allowed to eat only fruits and milk products.

If you are also thinking of fasting during Navratri then you should be aware about some easy dishes which can be consumed even during the fast. Apart from fruits, nuts and juices there are other items as well which could be beneficial for health during the fast.

Here is the recipe of nutritionally rich Makhana (Fox Nuts) Kheer , which will help you in staying healthy during the nine days of Navratri. Makhana has a high nutrition value and it is rich with magnesium, potassium, manganese, phosphorus and protein.

Makhana Kheer Ingredients

Milk – 1 liter

Makhana – 1/4 cup

Sugar – 2 table spoon

Pistachios chopped – 2 table spoon

Almonds – 2 table spoon

Cashew – 1 table spoon

Green cardamom – 1 table spoon

Makhana kheer preparation

Follow these easy steps to make tasty and healthy Makhana Kheer.

1. First take a deep vessel and pour milk in it. Now let it cook on low flame. In the meantime, cut the Makhanas into small pieces and put them in the milk.

2. Cook it until the Makhanas become very soft. It may take one and a half to two hours.

3. After this, add sugar to the milk and mix it well and let the Makhana Kheer cook for some more time.

4. Keep stirring the kheer in the meantime so that it does not sticks to the pot.

5. Now add chopped pistachios, almonds, cashew nuts and green cardamom powder and mix it well.

Your Makhana Kheer is ready to eat now. You can serve it hot or cold as per your taste. Many people like to relish cold kheer, so you can keep Makhana kheer in the refrigerator for about half an hour and can serve the delicious sweet dish.

