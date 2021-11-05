Dwayne Johnson Pledges to Use Only Rubber Guns on Sets After Alec Baldwin’s Rust Tragedy

Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who’s seen handling guns in Netflix’s upcoming movie Red Notice, has pledged to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions, a report in Variety states. The actor was responding to a question asked to him at the film’s premiere on the tragedy on the sets of the Alec Baldwin film Rust that led to the death of its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director.

Hutchins had succumbed to a live bullet discharged accidentally from a gun that was being used by Baldwin in the western.

The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured, though not seriously, in the accident that sent shockwaves across Hollywood and led to calls for a ban on the use of real firearms.

Speaking about the incident, Johnson said, “First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

Johnson said that he would only use rubber guns on his sets and enforce that rule with any studio he works with. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin was recently seen speaking to the press. The actor was seen with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as the duo appeared in an interview at a Vermont roadside on Saturday. What stood out during the impromptu conversation with the press was Hilaria’s repeated interjections. Both Hilaria and Alec were seen filming the conversation with the press on their smartphones. Netizens have criticised Hilaria’s behaviour and called her “desperate for attention” as she tried to defend her husband during the uncomfortable exchange with the press. Footage of the interview shared by The Recount shows Alec telling the reporters, “A woman died. She was my friend.”

