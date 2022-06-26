Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Promises to Be a Heartwarming Tale of Love; Watch

Tollywood’s prestigious production house Vyjayanthi Movies presented the highly anticipated romantic saga, Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna today. A specialist in making fascinating love stories, Hanu Raghavapudi is directing the movie, while Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are producing it under Swapna Cinema.

The film’s teaser gives us an insight into the world of Lieutenant Ram. He’s an orphan patrolling as a lone soldier in Kashmir valley, who believes that there’s nobody for him to write even a single letter. However, one day he gets a series of letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, who claims to be his wife.

The teaser promises Sita Raman to be a magical love story. It is set in 1965 and the settings represent the culture during the period. Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s sparkling chemistry transport us to their beautiful romantic world. Thakur makes for a perfect pair with Dulquer. It’s a feast for the eyes to see them together on screen.

Every frame captured by PS Vinod is an art work and the locales of Kashmir are shown strikingly. Vishal Chandrasekhar enhanced the visuals with his score. Production design is top-notch. The teaser assures Sita Ramam is going to be an epic love story with wonderful performances, appealing story-telling, beautiful visuals and enchanting music.

Sita Ramam is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is slated for release on August 5th. Are you excited to watch the film?

