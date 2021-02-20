Drug dealer arrested with three cannabis plants in Sapahar

Nayan Babu, Sapahar: Police have arrested a drug dealer named Mokhlesur Rahman (44) along with three cannabis plants in Sapahar, Naogaon. He was arrested in a raid at Ramashram (Purbapara) village in the upazila on Friday night. The arrested is said to be the son of Belal Hossain of Mokhlesur village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tarequr Rahman Sarkar said the arrested drug dealer Mokhlesur Rahman has been sent to jail.