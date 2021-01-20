‘Drinkwell’ – A Technology Platform for Clean Water

Can you think of your life without water? More specifically clean water? Surprisingly there are many village corners where getting clean water is a challenge. Those people are even willing to pay for clean water. Realizing the extent of this problem, in 2012 Minhaj Chowdhury started the journey of the Drinkwell enterprise. His entrepreneurial mindset successfully converted the arsenic crisis into entrepreneurial opportunity through a micro-franchise business model.

Drinkwell is a technology platform for clean water. They use award-winning technology developed by Dr. Arup SenGupta of Lehigh University. Their technology is embedded within water infrastructure purifying millions of liters of water every month, worldwide. Drinkwell is consistently working to build a sustainable business where no one is left behind. At Imagine H2O Urban Water Challenge, the CEO and the Co-founder of Drinkwell said, “When we think about our scaling strategy, at Drinkwell, we really want to partner with utilities. And we believe that our technology and our payment back-ends can provide them safe drinking water for those who live beyond the pipe.”

The drinkwell “Water ATM Booths” provides fresh water using patented filtration technology which removes contaminants, including arsenic and fluoride. The payment system for the water is really innovative and it uses reloadable RFID cards. Primarily they created job opportunities for the locals who guided the end-users about the process of registration for topping up water ATM cards where the payment worked in a pay-as-you-go manner.

Today DrinkWell has a network of over 200 entrepreneurs operating across 5 countries. Drinkwell plans to reach 1 million consumers by the year 2024. Within the United States, Drinkwell and its technology have been recognized by the National Academy of Engineering, US Chamber of Commerce, US Department of State, US Environmental Protection Agency, and leading academic institutions as a leading innovator in the environmental technology space. Drinkwell is the perfect example of redirecting a crisis to a better business platform.

Khondaker Farhana Shamim

Content Writer (Intern)