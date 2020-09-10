Downloading Telugu and Tamil Film Songs from Teluguwap? Here’s What Happens if You are Caught

Known for leaking latest songs for download, Teluguwap has a huge collection of Telugu film songs and albums. Teluguwap mainly leaks mp3 songs, mp4 songs and albums, luring a lot of music lovers looking for a free source of tunes.

Telugu songs are known for their liveliness, peppy beats and extreme dance sequences. People across the world love to binge on those upbeat tracks. However, for many, it is a task to pay subscriptions to purchase the songs to listen. Sites like Teluguwap tap those audiences.

What if you get caught for piracy?

What most people are, however, unaware of is the fact that piracy is unlawful. According to 2019 Cinematograph Act, a person is found to record a movie without the written consent of the producer will end up getting a jail term of 3 years. A fine of Rs 10 lakhs can also be imposed on the accused.

The piracy law of India also states if the person is convicted of downloading a song or helping someone else download from the site, the person could face jail term from six months (if it is a first time offence) to three years, and pay a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs.

What Teluguwap lets you download?

Teluguwap, on their part, not only helps people download songs for free, but also displays a list of the latest and trending HD Tamil and Telugu songs on their homepage.

Songs that Teluguwap has already leaked include Nani, Sudheer Babu’s V The Movie, Maha Shivaratri – Special Songs, Orey Bujjiga, Pressure Cooker – All Songs, Bheeshma – All Songs, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, World Famous Lover All Songs added, Savaari – All Songs, Jaanu – All Songs, Ashwathama, Ala Vaikunta Puram Lo – Sittharala Sirapadu Song Added, Disco Raja.

Unfortunately, even after numerous complaints against an illegal site such as Teluguwap, it still resorts to unlawful activities of providing free online song opportunities to download.