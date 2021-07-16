Don’t let burden of expectations weigh you down: Dhanraj Pillay to Tokyo-bound athletes | Tokyo Olympics News

Four-time Olympian Dhanraj Pillay, who turns 52 on Friday, urges athletes to focus on their task, stay calm & enjoy the moment at the Olympics
Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, had said: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”
I am reminded of Coubertin’s words as 119 of India’s finest athletes embark on the Olympic journey.
Most athletes take up sport with the dream of representing the country at the Olympics and many of you are on the threshold of realising that dream. So, congratulations to each one of you who will wear Indian colours in Tokyo.
Believe me when I say, you are already a champion. As an athlete, who has proudly represented India at four Olympics, I know what it takes to be a part of the contingent for the quadrennial extravaganza. Your years of sweat, blood and hard work has helped you reach this stage and it is time for you to make it count.
The Tokyo Olympic experience will be unique not just for the debutants amongst you, but also seasoned campaigners. The outbreak of Covid-19 has upset plans, strategies and resulted in the postponement of the Games itself.
The past year-and-a-half has been physically, emotionally and mentally challenging for everyone. You’ll have stayed away from home, living mostly in a bubble. Even as you worried about the safety of your loved ones, the focus has remained on training hard for the Games. Unfortunately, many of you tested positive for Covid-19 and the process of recovery, I understand, was frustrating and draining. All the setbacks notwithstanding, you’ll have stayed focused and continued to work towards your Olympic goal. This reflects your remarkable resolve, determination and conviction. I’m sure each one of you will make these sacrifices count.
When you represent your country on any stage, you are bound by expectations; when the event is the Olympics, expectations are greater. My dear athletes, my sincere advice to each of you is: Don’t let the burden of expectations weigh you down. In Tokyo, while you stay focused on winning laurels for the country, do not forget to soak in the experience and enjoy the moment. On a stage as big as the Olympics, it is imperative that you all stay calm and relaxed.
My special wishes for the Indian men and women’s hockey teams. Both teams have shown remarkable improvement in fitness and skill over the past 4-5 years. Their performance and FIH rankings are testimony to it.
My appeal to both teams is not to allow pressure to get to you. All of you have put your heart and soul into preparing for the Games and I’m confident that you all will do well. Don’t set the podium as your goal, instead break it down into smaller targets. Nurture the sapling of your dream with patience and it will eventually bear fruit. Stay true to the process and the results will come.
Like the rest of the country, you have my unconditional backing. I will not be in Tokyo, but throughout the Games I am with you in spirit. As a nation, we are rooting for each one of you to excel and to perform to the best of your ability.
I wish you all a safe, successful and fulfilling experience at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jai hind!
(Padmashri awardee Dhanraj Pillay is a four-time Olympian and a former India hockey captain)
(As told to Manuja Veerappa)
Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, had said: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”
I am reminded of Coubertin’s words as 119 of India’s finest athletes embark on the Olympic journey.
Most athletes take up sport with the dream of representing the country at the Olympics and many of you are on the threshold of realising that dream. So, congratulations to each one of you who will wear Indian colours in Tokyo.
Believe me when I say, you are already a champion. As an athlete, who has proudly represented India at four Olympics, I know what it takes to be a part of the contingent for the quadrennial extravaganza. Your years of sweat, blood and hard work has helped you reach this stage and it is time for you to make it count.
The Tokyo Olympic experience will be unique not just for the debutants amongst you, but also seasoned campaigners. The outbreak of Covid-19 has upset plans, strategies and resulted in the postponement of the Games itself.
The past year-and-a-half has been physically, emotionally and mentally challenging for everyone. You’ll have stayed away from home, living mostly in a bubble. Even as you worried about the safety of your loved ones, the focus has remained on training hard for the Games. Unfortunately, many of you tested positive for Covid-19 and the process of recovery, I understand, was frustrating and draining. All the setbacks notwithstanding, you’ll have stayed focused and continued to work towards your Olympic goal. This reflects your remarkable resolve, determination and conviction. I’m sure each one of you will make these sacrifices count.
When you represent your country on any stage, you are bound by expectations; when the event is the Olympics, expectations are greater. My dear athletes, my sincere advice to each of you is: Don’t let the burden of expectations weigh you down. In Tokyo, while you stay focused on winning laurels for the country, do not forget to soak in the experience and enjoy the moment. On a stage as big as the Olympics, it is imperative that you all stay calm and relaxed.
My special wishes for the Indian men and women’s hockey teams. Both teams have shown remarkable improvement in fitness and skill over the past 4-5 years. Their performance and FIH rankings are testimony to it.
My appeal to both teams is not to allow pressure to get to you. All of you have put your heart and soul into preparing for the Games and I’m confident that you all will do well. Don’t set the podium as your goal, instead break it down into smaller targets. Nurture the sapling of your dream with patience and it will eventually bear fruit. Stay true to the process and the results will come.
Like the rest of the country, you have my unconditional backing. I will not be in Tokyo, but throughout the Games I am with you in spirit. As a nation, we are rooting for each one of you to excel and to perform to the best of your ability.
I wish you all a safe, successful and fulfilling experience at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jai hind!
(Padmashri awardee Dhanraj Pillay is a four-time Olympian and a former India hockey captain)
(As told to Manuja Veerappa)