Don’t Consider Our Household to Be a Film Family, Says Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says that she thinks her family is like “any other family.” Mira, who has two kids with Shahid, the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, insists that she doesn’t consider her family to be a “film family”.

“I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she tells Times of India.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary recently. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira, who is an English Honours graduate from Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University, says that her transition to Mumbai was “easy” due to all the support she got. “The last five years have been wonderful in all aspects,” she adds.

Shahid and his family are all currently living at a farmhouse in Punjab. They are all enjoying spending quality time with one another. Talking about the same, Mira said, “The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That’s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies.”

Mira turned 26 earlier this week and Shahid wrote a romantic post dedicated to his wife. “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” he wrote with a picture of Mira.