Done Good Work, But Political Crisis Made Him Quit, Says Former CM; Union Minister Heads to U’khand for 3pm Meet

The other seat to fall vacant was Haldwani after the death of Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh. Political observers in the state feel that there is less than a year left to the next assembly elections in the state and in circumstances like these normally bypolls are not held. Earlier, when asked about Rawat’s visit to Delhi, cabinet minister and state government’s spokesman Subodh Uniyal said CMs, ministers and state level officials going to Delhi is a routine thing.

Rawat met party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, amid speculation of another leadership change in the hill state. Returning to Dehradun, he addressed a press conference in Dehradun on Friday night. Contrary to expectations, he did not announce his resignation there. But shortly after the press meet he drove to the Raj Bhawan.

