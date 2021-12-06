Does Our Immune System Need to Keep Evolving to Deal With New Covid-19 Variants

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. Though it is unclear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants such as Delta, WHO’s preliminary evidence suggests that the virus in its new form may pose a higher risk of re-infection. Meaning, people who have already been infected with Covid-19 may be more susceptible to re-infection with Omicron. The variant is currently causing fear of widespread infection, forcing people to return to working on their immunity.

WHO has advised individuals to use proven public health and social strategies to lower their risk of COVID-19, such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distance, enhancing interior ventilation, avoiding crowded locations, and being vaccinated.

Moreover, individuals are concerned about the pandemic being far from over until new variants and mutations continue to come up. Although no symptoms or cause of danger has been reported through this new variant, there is no evidence about how our bodies will react in the long-term. Hence, they are left with the question: Does the body’s immune system need to keep evolving to deal with new and potentially dangerous coronavirus variants to survive this pandemic?

Dr. Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, answers that question in an interaction with Hindustan Times. According to her, a plausible solution and precautionary measure is that people keep their immune system replenished and be aware of the physical changes. She added, “Our immune system needs to evolve and be more resilient to prevent attacks from new viruses, especially since it’s also the cold weather in India.”

Additionally, Dr. Naram proposed that one should follow a basic and balanced healthy routine and, construct a daily dietary regime, follow regular detox programmes like fasting or cleansing via greens diet, once a week.

