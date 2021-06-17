Does Immunity Decrease After COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Nations around the globe are racing to vaccinate people against the Covid-19 virus. Although vaccines are safe, the efficacy and longevity of vaccines are still being determined through several clinical tests. The recent trials show the COVID vaccine protection is optimal from about two weeks after the second dose.

The scientific studies suggest that taking two doses of the vaccines is significant for achieving the antibody response that provides overall protection and creates lasting immunity.

As per a report in NewYork Presbyterian, when researchers tracked the antibody response to the first dose of vaccine, they examined that it takes at least ten days for the immune system to start making antibodies that can recognise SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 virus.

And at least a week for the white blood cell present in our immune system to start to react to the vaccine.

The second dose activates the immune system much more quickly within a week of dose two. In order to increase the level of antibodies in the body, it is important to take the second shot after the recommended time. The second dose increases immunity ten folds and offers much stronger and longer-lasting protection from infection.

For the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine, the administration of the second dose is recommended to be after 21 days and 28 days after the first shot, respectively. Moreover, the second shot should be the same type as the first one a person has received.

If anyone misses the second jab after the stipulated time period, the person need not restart the series, he could have the second one late. But it is recommended to have both the shots as close as the suggested date.

As per the scientific data, vaccines will protect most people for the first few months after getting their second dose, but their efficacy for providing long-term immunity such as a year or two is still to ascertain.

So, doctors suggest that even after getting vaccinated, following precautionary measures such as masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene are of utmost importance to curb the disease.

