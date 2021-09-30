Does Anjeer Help in Weight Loss? Here’s What You Need to Know

Anjeer or figs is filled with healthy nutrients. Anjeer helps in weight loss and reduces the bulge in the abdominal area. You can also add it in a calorie-controlled balanced diet, too. It can be consumed fresh or dry.

The nutrients in figs can help in shaping a good digestive system and can improve in strengthening bone health. It also helps in maintaining blood pressure levels with the help of a high potassium level.

How does Anjeer help losing weight?

Rich Fibre Content

Figs have a huge amount of dietary fibre, which keeps the stomach full for a longer duration. This also helps to keep a tab on the intake of calories daily. With the presence of fibre, it helps the bowel system, which strengthens the digestive system.

Helps digestion

Figs have an enzyme called ficin which also helps maintain the digestive tract. This helps in digesting food quickly.

Burning Calories

Fig helps in burning more calories in the muscle while exercising, as it contains the omega-3 fatty acids. This plays an important role in the weight loss. Besides, it also prevents the heart from cardiovascular diseases.

Increasing the Metabolism

Minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorous, manganese, copper and magnesium in figs help in weight loss. Not only minerals, but vitamins like A and B also helps in speeding up the metabolism rate.

Low in Calories

Figs in nature contain low calories. Hence, when you replace it with snacks, the calorie intake automatically reduces. However, figs should not be consumed in large quantities as it is sweet and may not suit some people.

