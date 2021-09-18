Divya Agarwal Says It Was ‘Perfect Opportunity’ to Show How Her Father ‘Raised’ Her

Divya Agarwal made history by winning the first-ever digital season of Bigg Boss. The reality show queen lifted Bigg Boss OTT trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. While Nishant Bhat was declared the first-runner up, Shamita Shetty was in the top 3. It was a huge victory for Divya, who entered the show without any connection. Divya is known for being a competition beast. She previously won MTV Ace of Space and was also one of the finalists of Splitsvilla 10.

However, it wasn’t an easy journey for Divya, who mostly played alone on the Karan Johar-hosted show. She had participated on Bigg Boss OTT just a couple of months after she lost her father Sanjay Agarwal to Covid-19. During her journey, Divya often broke down in tears, remembering her father, especially when she was cornered after the first Sunday Ka Vaar episode. While she was undoubtedly an impressive and smart player, she felt unsupported throughout her journey. But she never conceded defeat, thanks to her father, who always encouraged her to remain strong in all circumstances.

Before making her entry to Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya had told us that she wanted to carry forward her father’s legacy through this show. “You are an individual even before your family, partner, and for that matter, anybody else in life. I really want to test my strength and the way I want to tackle a few things. Because in the outside world, all the responsibilities were on my shoulders. I’ve been financially and emotionally responsible for my mother and brother. They both are quite sensitive and emotional. But my dad was the one who was very head-strong in the family and now he’s given me this responsibility to carry forward his legacy. And, I think Bigg Boss OTT is the perfect opportunity to show what can kind of daughter he raised. I know there’ll be a lot of questions on upbringing and stuff but I’m 100 per cent sure that even if I’m wrong I’m not going to be sorry for it,” Divya had told us before entering the house.

Even though Divya failed to form real bonds in the house, she made sure that it didn’t affect her game. She was never afraid to put forth her opinions even if the whole house went against her. She truly came across as a one-woman army in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here