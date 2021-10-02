Divya Agarwal, Bigg Boss OTT Winner, Won’t Enter Bigg Boss 15 House During Premiere; These Pics are Proof

Actress and model Divya Agarwal, who was declared the winner of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT recently, will not be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, at least during the premiere episode. Divya was snapped in Mumbai at a coffee shop in Juhu with Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Moose Jattana.

For the outing Divya ore an orange ganji and a floral printed white, knee-length skirt and looked bubbly and pretty during her catch up with Moose, who was dressed in a sleeveless top and dark green pants.

Divya beat Shamita Shetty to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita is entering the Bigg Boss 15 house and suspense still looms over Divya’s participation. There are reports that Divya may enter the show after six weeks, but there is no confirmation yet. Divya took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy earlier in September.

Bigg Boss premiere night will also see other Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, entering the show, which is based on the jungle-theme.

